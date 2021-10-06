B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,063,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.54% of B&G Foods worth $330,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

