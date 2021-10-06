Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $162.97.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.