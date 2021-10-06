Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,493 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 8,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,461 shares of company stock valued at $94,107,538. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

