Critical Contrast: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) & MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Neuronetics has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Neuronetics and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neuronetics presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 196.61%. MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 168.77%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -41.24% -35.67% -19.66% MiMedx Group -31.30% -1,262.51% -41.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neuronetics and MiMedx Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $49.24 million 3.47 -$27.45 million ($1.41) -4.60 MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.64 -$49.28 million ($0.77) -7.61

Neuronetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neuronetics beats MiMedx Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

