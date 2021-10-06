STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $207.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.19 and its 200 day moving average is $206.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in STERIS by 14.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,803,000 after buying an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,608,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

