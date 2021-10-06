Joshua Pitt Buys 4,891 Shares of Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) Stock

Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) insider Joshua Pitt purchased 4,891 shares of Red Hill Iron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.94 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,260.76 ($13,757.68).
Joshua Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Joshua Pitt bought 12,500 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.02 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of A$50,200.00 ($35,857.14).
- On Friday, September 17th, Joshua Pitt acquired 18,198 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.01 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of A$72,973.98 ($52,124.27).
- On Monday, September 20th, Joshua Pitt 1,000,000 shares of Red Hill Iron stock.
- On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Pitt purchased 205,977 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.04 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$832,147.08 ($594,390.77).
The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Red Hill Iron Limited engages in the exploration of iron ore, gold, and base metals in Western Australia. Its primary assets are the 40% owned Red Hill Iron Ore Joint Venture interest; 100% owned Pannawonica channel iron project; and rock quarrying opportunities in the Western Pilbara region. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
