Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OUTKY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

