Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PDRDY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.03.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $45.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

