Reviewing Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holley and Iochpe-Maxion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Iochpe-Maxion $1.70 billion 0.27 -$95.40 million ($0.14) -7.21

Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iochpe-Maxion.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Iochpe-Maxion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A Iochpe-Maxion -4.69% -9.16% -2.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Holley and Iochpe-Maxion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00 Iochpe-Maxion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Holley currently has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Holley’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than Iochpe-Maxion.

Summary

Holley beats Iochpe-Maxion on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

