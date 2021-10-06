Head to Head Analysis: Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) & Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 29.80% 15.10% 0.97% Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Southern States Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $730.83 million 4.56 $153.80 million $3.86 21.35 Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Hawaii and Southern States Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern States Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Southern States Bancshares has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Southern States Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment comprises private banking and client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services. The Treasury and Other segment consists corporate asset and liability management activities. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.