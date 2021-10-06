Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

HMPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Home Point Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $3,804,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

HMPT opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.09%.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

