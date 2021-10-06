Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCKIF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.24 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of BCKIF stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

