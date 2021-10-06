Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VWDRY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

