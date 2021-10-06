CSFB Analysts Give Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) a C$72.00 Price Target

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned a C$72.00 price objective by research analysts at CSFB in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.85.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$67.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$51.59 and a twelve month high of C$68.00. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

