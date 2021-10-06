Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 22,149 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $216,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,553.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

