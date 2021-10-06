West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $4,904,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $4,867,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 24.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 153,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

WFG opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

