PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTCT. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The company had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

