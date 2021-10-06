Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $4.80 Million Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,251,000 after acquiring an additional 157,406 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 289.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

EXI stock opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average is $120.54. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $125.24.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.