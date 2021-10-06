Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 4,870.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valhi were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valhi by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.04. Valhi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 3.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Valhi Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.