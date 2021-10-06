Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 447.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of KFY opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $77.62.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,509,255 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

