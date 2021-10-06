Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 455.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,481,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,112,000 after acquiring an additional 225,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KC opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

