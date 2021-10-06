ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after buying an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after buying an additional 137,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. ChemoCentryx’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.