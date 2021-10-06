OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $633.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. Analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $1,809,840. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

