Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,662 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 732.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth $289,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWM opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

