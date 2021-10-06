Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.