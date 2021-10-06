Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) were down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 112,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 300,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Exro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.