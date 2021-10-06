Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.61. 13,215,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 865% from the average session volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

About Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

