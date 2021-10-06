BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTAVF)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.