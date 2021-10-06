CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Up 1.5%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

