CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Up 1.5%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

About CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

