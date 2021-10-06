Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Shares Down 2.3%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 103,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 233,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

About Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.