Short Interest in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Increases By 23.1%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 536,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

SWIR stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $554.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.