Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $44,000 in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the second quarter worth $92,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 108,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 213.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 159,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VirnetX stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 66,841.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

