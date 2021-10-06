Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Incyte in a report released on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INCY. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Incyte stock opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.