Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.86) Per Share

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn ($4.86) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.70). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

DCPH has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

