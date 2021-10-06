ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 424,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ThermoGenesis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 190,645 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.