Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.47 and last traded at $38.65. 135,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 217,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRVR. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

