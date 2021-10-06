Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Trading Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38.

In other news, Director Quinton Todd Hennigh sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,177,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,037,060. Also, Senior Officer Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$303,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,553.99. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,565.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

