Community Bank System, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

