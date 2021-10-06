Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Sunday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABG. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

NYSE ABG opened at $200.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after buying an additional 164,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

