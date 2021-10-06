BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 707,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 113,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 193,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BIT opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $19.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.