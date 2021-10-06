Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Rises By 27.1%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PANL opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $236.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.17 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

