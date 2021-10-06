Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Trust Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTRS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.63.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.34. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 650,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,254,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.