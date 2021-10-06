Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €183.80 ($216.24).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €133.10 ($156.59) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -75.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

