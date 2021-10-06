Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €183.80 ($216.24).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €133.10 ($156.59) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -75.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

