Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.75 ($84.41).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM stock opened at €87.36 ($102.78) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1-year high of €93.84 ($110.40). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €82.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.50.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.