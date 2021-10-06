frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,550,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,990,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in frontdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.