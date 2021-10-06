Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

GLDD stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,084.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,199 shares of company stock worth $450,434 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,173,000 after buying an additional 501,669 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $8,676,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

