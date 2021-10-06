Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 1,144 Shares

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $39,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 438 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $15,111.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $155,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $336,985.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alico by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

