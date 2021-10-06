Reliance Global Holdings Llc Purchases 19,550 Shares of Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) CEO Reliance Global Holdings Llc purchased 19,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RELI opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Reliance Global Group Inc has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.07.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.