Reliance Global Holdings Llc Purchases 19,550 Shares of Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) CEO Reliance Global Holdings Llc purchased 19,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RELI opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Reliance Global Group Inc has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.07.
About Reliance Global Group
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
