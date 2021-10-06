Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company witnessed a shift to more normal patterns in the United States as retail store trips improved and greater number of foodservice locations reopened in the second quarter of 2021. Healthy performance across all regions, in which Pilgrim's Pride operates contributed to the quarterly results, with sales and earnings increasing year over year. Positive impacts from acquisitions are expected to create synergies for Pilgrim’s Pride. However, higher cost of sales and pandemic-induced expenses has been a drag in the quarter. Also, heavy growth-oriented investments might hurt the company’s margins. Pilgrim's Pride has been battling challenges due to labor shortage thanks to availability of pandemic unemployment benefits in few states.”

PPC opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

