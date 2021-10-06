Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman Sells 3,333 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.